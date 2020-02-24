Gambian diplomat dies, while on mediation talks in Dakar

By Lamin Cham

Yaya MBA Jallow, the deputy executive secretary at the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat died suddenly in Dakar on Sunday.

Mr Jallow, who was The Gambia’s most senior representative in the secretariat was among the delegation currently mediating in the cross-border transport dispute between the Gambian and Senegalese unions.

According to sources close to the delegation, Mr Jallow collapsed suddenly in his hotel room Saturday and was hastily taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning. Our source further revealed that the Senegalese government and President Macky Sall have conveyed their grief and condolences over Mr Jallow’s sudden death.

The authorities in Senegal have also announced they will take care of the expenses and logistics to bring Mr Jallow’s remains back to The Gambia.