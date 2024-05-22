Gambian Ecowas parliamentarians, others discuss regional security

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A delegation of Gambian National Assembly Members led by majority Leader and fourth deputy speaker of the Ecowas Parliament, Bilay Tunkara, joined West African counterparts in Kano, Nigeria to discuss member states’ socio-economic, political, security, and other challenges.

Apart from Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, all the other Ecowas countries are represented.

The first deputy speaker of the Ecowas Parliament, Barau I Jubrin, told journalists yesterday that the engagement was like bureau meetings between the leadership of the Parliament and the committee chairmen, including other principal officers of the Parliament.

According to him, session will involve all the parliamentarians and of course, the invited guests.

Senator Jubrin said the agenda for the meeting is all-encompassing, including the economy, security, and other challenges facing member states.

“It is the entire Assembly that has been brought here; and in the Assembly, we do not have any kind of restrictions. When we have a Parliament, everything concerning the entire Ecowas Community will be discussed,” he told journalists.

He added: “So, it is an open session for Parliament; and we do not have restrictions. Everything about the society, about the economy, about ECOWAS, about the West African sub-region can be discussed. So, it is an open-ended kind of scope in respect of what is going to be discussed.”

The Kano event attracted parliamentarians from Nigeria, Benin Republic, Cape Verde, Cote D’ Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Republic Togo.