Rap sensation ST launches environment awards

Gambian afro-manding star has not just been triggered by his inimitable and eloquent music but as well as social and environmental issues that could help mitigate the living situation in our communities.

ST Brikama Boyo has recently launched a new foundation named the ST Foundation Environment Awards.

This news was announced days after the rapper took to social media and posted a video of his birthday surprise from friends while dancing to a birthday song by friends.

The award-winning rapper reported to take up the initiative as “climate change has been devastating and destabilizing a plethora of communities across the world, including large swaths of sub-Saharan Africa. For example, the rainy season has been erratic, thus affecting agricultural output and food production. In addition, floods have been devastating several communities, rendering people homeless.”

It further reads that the challenge caused by climate change requires “collective responsibility of everyone. As the biggest musician and one of the most influential Gambians, ST through his foundation has launched an initiative on the environment to work with new ideas to protect the environment and help mitigate effects of climate change.”

The statement also gave assurance that the rapper will continue to use his platforms and influence to advocate for the protection of the environment.

The rapper reposted with a caption “shout out to all my fans around the world. You can subscribe to the link below for updates about the ST Foundation Environment Awards.”