Rap sensation ST launches environment awards

Gambian afro-manding star has not just been triggered by his inimitable and eloquent music but as well as social and environmental issues that could help mitigate the living situation in our communities.
ST Brikama Boyo has recently launched a new foundation named the ST Foundation Environment Awards.
This news was announced days after the rapper took to social media and posted a video of his birthday surprise from friends while dancing to a birthday song by friends.
The award-winning rapper reported to take up the initiative as “climate change has been devastating and destabilizing a plethora of communities across the world, including large swaths of sub-Saharan Africa. For example, the rainy season has been erratic, thus affecting agricultural output and food production. In addition, floods have been devastating several communities, rendering people homeless.”
It further reads that the challenge caused by climate change requires “collective responsibility of everyone. As the biggest musician and one of the most influential Gambians, ST through his foundation has launched an initiative on the environment to work with new ideas to protect the environment and help mitigate effects of climate change.”
The statement also gave assurance that the rapper will continue to use his platforms and influence to advocate for the protection of the environment.
The rapper reposted with a caption “shout out to all my fans around the world. You can subscribe to the link below for updates about the ST Foundation Environment Awards.”
Nigerian Afro-fusion star has just released his latest single titled WANT IT ALL featuring another gem, Polo G. The duo connect over pain and progress in the song.
“Lotta pressure on me from those obstacles I’m moving through,” Polo G’S part at the end of a verse on death, vengeance, and success. The song’s video features the duo performing in a warehouse flanked by dancers.
It most touching and impressive moments came as Burna Boy reflects on the influence he had over his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. And more over on his father. “I get emotional when I talk about my Daddy,” The award-winning star sings.
Burna Boy, who describes his cross-genre musical output Afro-fusion, is no stranger to rap collaborations. Earlier this year, he teamed up British rapper Headie, on similarly guitar-driven but less sentimental “Siberia.”
In the past, he hosted Naughty by Nature, Future, YG, and J Hus on his album.
Pa Salieu teases new collaboration with Aitch
Gambian British rapper, Pa Salieu has shared on his Instagram page a short video of him together with Aitch, jamming to a new song titled “Bad”.
The new song follows his latest released EP “Afrikan Rebel”, which dropped last month.
A release date is yet to be announced. But you can check out a teaser announcing the track of his Instagram page.