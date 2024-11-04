Gambian herbal researcher and trader gets global award

- Advertisement -

Ishaka Sissoko, founder & CEO of Sissoko Habbatu Sauda, has been awarded with the Global Well-Respected CEOs Awards 2024.

The prestigious award, hosted by The Business Executive Media Group in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, recognises outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence in business.

“Mr. Sissoko has been awarded for his remarkable leadership in natural herbal research and trading in The Gambia and beyond, and he’s among an elite group of global CEOs making a significant impact across various industries,” a citation on the award stated.

- Advertisement -

Sissoko Habbatu Sauda is a Gambian natural and herbal products company with a national and international character, operating both at home and abroad with many branches around the world. The company believes in profound healing properties of natural and herbal products and aim to make them accessible to people across borders, cultures and lifestyles.

The awards ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dubai, UAE, on October 30, 2024, bringing together top-tier entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the world.

The chief guest speaker of the event was Mr. Austin Akufo Gamey, a university lecturer and a labor dispute resolution expert and consultant.

- Advertisement -

The Gambian ambassador in the United Arab Emirates Fafa Sanyang who was invited as guest of honour, gave a statement on the importance and relevance for Africans in the United Arab Emirates specifically in Dubai to be one big family. Ambassador Sanyang was honored with the task to present the award to his compatriot Ishaka Sissoko for his remarkable leadership in the domain of natural and herbal products research and trading.

Ambassador Sanyang said Ishaka’s passion, dedication and determination have truly shone through and this award is a testament of his hard work.

Mr. Sissoko was accompanied by his wife Madam Fatoumatta Njie Sissoko, mentor and a friend Ebrima Njie who is based in Dubai, the Chief of Protocol and France Operations Manager Mr. Omar Sissoko, the Managing Director SHS Mr. Ba Kalilu Jaiteh and the Chief Brand Ambassador Mr. Alagie BK Sillah of SHS. Mr. Sissoko thanked the event organizers for recognizing his remarkable achievements.