GPA meets Sanyang community on port expansion project

By Lamin Cham

In its commitment and efforts to demonstrate inclusivity and transparency in its ambitious Port Expansion and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project, the Gambia Ports Authority continues to embark on numerous outreach programmes. Following a day-long engagement with journalists on 18 October, an important meeting was held with the community of Sanyang the location of a brand-new port to be constructed under the project.

The highly important engagement with the Sanyang community was attended by senior government officials, including Transport Minister Ebrima Sillah and project contractors Albayrak representatives in the Gambia, all of who emphasized the importance of local input. At the meeting, Alkalo Lamin Jabang expressed pride in hosting the project, assuring the community’s support and underscoring the value of grassroots involvement.

The GPA said this kind of dialogue ensures that the project aligns with community needs and aspirations, fostering a sense of ownership among local stakeholders and the meetings highlight its recognition of the importance of stakeholder involvement in national development.

“The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and facilitating informed discourse, so by inviting journalists to discuss the project, GPA leadership, including Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh, provided vital information about the current state of Banjul Port and the anticipated economic benefits of the expansion. This proactive approach not only fosters trust but also empowers the public with knowledge, enabling them to engage in meaningful discussions,” a statement from GPA stated.

However, according to the GPA, the path ahead requires ongoing commitment to engagement as community involvement should not be limited to initial meetings; it must evolve into a continuous dialogue that adapts to public sentiment and stakeholder interests.

“Successful national projects depend on collaboration and open communication among stakeholders. The GPA’s proactive stance sets a positive precedent for future initiatives. As citizens, it is essential to remain engaged, asking questions and providing feedback to support projects that prioritize collective progress”.

“The Port Expansion project holds significant potential to transform our economy, but its success hinges on the active participation of the Gambian people. By fostering an inclusive environment, we can ensure that this endeavor not only enhances our ports but also uplifts the communities it touches. This model of engagement serves as a vital blueprint for future development efforts in The Gambia,” the GPA said.