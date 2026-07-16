Gambian imam honoured at Côte d’Ivoire mosque inauguration

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Imam Alhaji Momodou Lamin Jabbie, popularly known as Dua Jabbie Morro, of Foni Besse, has been honoured with a prominent ceremonial role to inaugurate a 1.5 billion CFA mosque in Dabadougou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Jabbi became the first foreign Islamic scholar to preside over the installation of the mosque’s imam.

The historic ceremony, held in Dabadougou, about 700 kilometres from Abidjan, brought together thousands of worshippers, scholars, traditional leaders, government officials and community representatives from across Africa and beyond to celebrate the opening of the new mosque built by Ivorian scholar and philantraphist Ousman Dumbouya.

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Imam Jabbie was invited as a distinguished international guest in recognition of his contribution to Islamic scholarship and his role in promoting peace, unity and religious education in The Gambia.

During the ceremony, he was given the honour of leading the crowning and installation of the imam of the newly inaugurated mosque.

Organisers described the occasion as the first time a foreign Islamic scholar had been entrusted with such a responsibility in Côte d’Ivoire. The recognition was widely viewed as a significant milestone for Imam Jabbie and a reflection of the growing respect for Gambian Islamic scholarship across the West African region.

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The inauguration attracted prominent Islamic scholars, government officials, traditional authorities and religious leaders from several countries, who joined thousands of worshippers in marking the occasion.

Speaking after the ceremony, Jabbie thanked Allah for granting him the opportunity to participate in what he described as a memorable and historic event. He dedicated the honour to the people of The Gambia, particularly the Muslim community of Foni Besse, saying their prayers and continued support had inspired his service. According to Jabbi the honor is a testament to the good standing Gambia has across Africa and subregions when it comes to religious spirituality.

He also prayed for greater unity among Muslims and expressed hope that the Dabadougou Central Mosque would serve as a centre for worship, Islamic education, peace and community development for generations to come.