Gambian journalist honoured at UK awards

By Lamin Cham

Veteran Gambian journalist Momodou Musa Touray has been honoured at a prestigious UK journalism awards.

Touray was named runner-up of the UK Platform Journalist of the Year award.

The glitzy awards ceremony took place on Tuesday (20 September) at the London Hilton Hotel at Park Lane.

The Schroders UK Platform awards, which is in its 16th year running, honours financial journalists that cover the platform sector with a true understanding of what is going on and who pens original articles.

“I’m thrilled to have been honoured at such a prestigious event. It was wonderful to share the shortlist with other highly talented financial journalists,” Touray told The Standard.

Touray is the former Editor-in-Chief of the now defunct Daily Observer newspaper. He started his journalism career at the Observer as a cub reporter and eventually rising to the editorship role.

He relocated to the United Kingdom during the dark days of the Jammeh dictatorship and retrained as a filmmaker.

Touray studied at the Arts University Bournemouth where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in filmmaking.

His graduating film, Sweet Mother won awards at the Royal Society Television Awards and the Edinburgh International Film Festival including the Trailblazer award.

He also attended the prestigious City University London where he gained a Master’s degree in International Journalism.

In 2020, Touray was one of ten scholars selected by the Cosaraf foundation to attend a leadership training at St Anne’s College, Oxford University.

Touray, who now works for financial publication Money Marketing, shortlisted for two awards in July this year.

He was nominated for rising star of the year (B2B) and protection journalist of the year (B2B) at the Headline Money Awards in July 2022.

Touray is also the owner and editor in chief of UK-based Gambian publication Gambiana.

