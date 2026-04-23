Gambian judge to serve at Ecowas Court for the first time

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By Arret Jatta

For the first time in the country’s history, a Gambian judge will serve at the Ecowas Community Court of Justice, Chief Justice Hassan Jallow announced yesterday.

He made the disclosure at the opening of a three-day sensitisation mission of the Ecowas regional court in Banjul, describing the development as a significant milestone for The Gambia’s role in regional justice.

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“For the first time a Gambian judge will be taking up a seat as a judge of the Ecowas court. It is a very happy occasion and we would like to congratulate the judge concerned,” he said.

Although the identity of the judge was not immediately disclosed, Chief Justice Jallow said it is expected to be confirmed by today,Thursday.

“We look forward, with that judge in place, to The Gambia playing a more effective role in the administration of justice within the region,” he added.

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The announcement came as the Court launched its outreach programme at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, aimed at improving public understanding of its mandate and expanding access to justice.

The event brought together government officials, judicial officers, lawyers, civil society actors, security services and the media, reflecting a broad effort to strengthen engagement with national stakeholders.

The president of the Court, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Montero Gonçalves, said the sensitisation mission is intended to bridge the gap between the Court and citizens.

“The primary objective of this gathering is to raise awareness about the Court’s mandate, jurisdiction and procedures, while strengthening collaboration with national actors,” he said.

He noted that while the Court has played a key role in advancing human rights across West Africa, challenges such as limited enforcement of judgments and low public awareness continue to hinder its effectiveness.

Solicitor General Hussein Tomasi of The Gambia speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, described the initiative as timely, noting that many citizens and institutions still have limited knowledge of the Court’s functions.

National Assembly Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta said the outreach serves as a “bridge-building exercise,” helping to bring the Court closer to the people it serves.

Activities lined up for the mission include townhall meetings, judicial dialogues and specialised sessions for legal practitioners and students, focusing on the Court’s human rights mandate, procedures and enforcement of its judgments.

The sensitisation mission is part of broader efforts by the Ecowas Court to enhance its visibility and strengthen access to regional justice across member states.