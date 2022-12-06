Gambian politics is bizarre

Politics is not a religion for one to blindly follow. Similarly, political leaders aren’t prophets who must not be questioned. But in the Gambia, it is blasphemous to either question political leaders or disagree with party position on any issue. As such, whenever I register my stand on a number of ommissions and commissions by the NPP led government and leadership some wonder if my account has been hacked. For others, I do not have the political correctness to say anything that puts President Barrow and NPP on the spotlight simply because I vigorously campaigned for his re-election in the recent past presidential election.

For the records and for the sake of clarity, Barrow will always be my Barrow come rain come sunshine but I will never be amongst those that will always be telling him what he wants to hear instead of the truth. I could have been in the Gambia for months like some of my NPP colleagues lobbying for position by my self-esteem and conscience don’t let me. I will forever remain NPP but if you don’t appreciate my honesty and bluntness, help yourself with some chill pills.

Our political leaders are continually continuing to fail us because we can’t see beyond our nose. All we care about is “now and me”. As such we continue to be short-changed and disrespected by anyone we elect into the executive office. Imagine, MPs paying themselves fatty salaries when their average electorates can barely afford 3 daily meals.

How about allocating D40 million for senior public official and their families to be treated abroad when the average Gambian can’t afford to pay for their prescription? But I am “supposedly to turn a blind eye” just because I am an NPP and Barrow unapologetic supporter.

Our political leaders won’t gift us the change we continue to dream of on a silver plate. We have to earn it by valuing us first.

For others to respect you, they must first recognise it in you. We need to grow up in our political life to demand excellent leadership, accountability and transparency from our leaders. If we demonstrate to them with an unequivocal determination that it is us who made them what they are and we can unmake them if they fail to live up to our desires; only then will they take us serious.

We must also stop lobbying for positions from our political leaders. If you are competent with enviable education and experience, you will never lobby for a position. You want to work with integrity, without favour or ill-willing, you must achieve your appointment.

Sulayman Jeng

United Kingdom