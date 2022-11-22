GAMBIAN WOMAN, 2 DAUGHTERS DIE IN SUSPECTED ARSON

A Gambian woman died last night from her injuries after a flat fire which also killed her two children in Nottingham, UK, BBC England reports yesterday.

The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

The girls’ mother, a 28-year-old woman, is confirmed by close sources to be a Gambian, by the name Binta Sheriff.

Insp Karl Thomas, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will turn every single stone to make sure the family will get justice.”

A joint investigation by the police and fire service concluded the fire was started deliberately.

Police said officers would be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area “to offer reassurance to the community that this matter is being dealt with at the highest levels”.

Police started a murder investigation alongside the fire service after being called to the house at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

The force said the blaze, in a first floor flat of a two-storey residential property, was started deliberately.

Neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated as crews tackled the fire.