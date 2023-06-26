Gambian writer appointed AU Commission board member

Press release

Modou Lamin Sowe, a Gambian scholar and writer has been appointed a Board Member of the African Union Commission (AUC) Africa Science and Technology Advisory Group (AfSTAG) on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) for West Africa.

Sowe has written four books: Don’t Judge the Book by the Cover (self-published), The Throne of the Ghost (Malthouse Press Ltd. and African Books Collective), The Memories of Reflection (self-published), and AfriKa, Not AfriCa (Ukiyoto Publishing). He was awarded the African Literature Award 2021-2022, presented to him by the International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Popularly known as ML, he is an award-winning Gambian novelist, playwright, and poet regarded as the youngest dominant figure in contemporary Gambian literature.

He is the founder of the Young Writers Association of the Gambia (YWAG) and former Secretary-General of the Writers Association of the Gambia (WAG).