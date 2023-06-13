Gambians can now travel to Maldivies without visa

The government of The Gambia has signed an agreement on mutual exemption of visas with the south Asian island state of Maldives.

The agreement was signed on Sunday.

This agreement allows for the exemption of visas for single or multiple entry, exit or transit for both countries’ nationals, for a period of 30 days.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the government of Maldives by its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Khaleel and the ambassador of The Gambia in Riyadh, Omar Gibril Sallah at the embassy of the Maldives.

During the discussions following the signing ceremony, Ambassador Mohamed Khaleel expressed his gratitude to the government of The Gambia for its commitment towards enhancing the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He also conveyed hope that the signing of the agreement will increase avenues for further engagement and people-to-people contact between the Maldives and The Gambia.

Ambassador Sallah conveyed his government’s commitment to work with the Maldives on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen relationship between the two countries.