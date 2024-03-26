Gambians in Germany demand justice for compatriot allegedly mistreated by police

- Advertisement -

Press release

The German police’s practice of harsh and insensitive deportation and mistreatment of deportees, particularly Gambian deportees, is troubling. Following a thorough examination into the recent deportation of Gambians from Germany to The Gambia, it is discouraging and disturbing to discover about the mistreatment suffered by Saihou Kanteh, a Gambian deportee from Basse Dampha Kunda in the Upper River Region. He said that around six German police officers mistreated him by violently restraining him and gagging his mouth with a metal ring before deporting him to Banjul on Turkish Airlines. According to a local Gambian online newspaper, Saihou was deported on the morning of Wednesday, March 13, 2024, along with sixteen other Gambian migrants. We call on the Gambian authorities to investigate this deportation exercise.

The xenophobia against Gambians detained in German deportation camps is alarmingly high and this inhumane crime has eroded the fabric of our fundamental human rights. Humanity is like an arrow in a humanistic quiver, their rights must be defended near and far regardless of race, clan or ethnicity. The inhumane treatment of certain deportees resulted in several health concerns, as if we had no rights to live and travel the length and breadth of the planet. For God’s sake, we are also humans, and our black skin should not be considered a curse. We humans are all the same and our complexion is never a burden because we all have equal rights to live as humans in our unique biomes.

Saihou was forced by the police to open his mouth as they buried a metal brace to subject him to pain and misery, much like a sadistic practice. He has a significant bruise and is bleeding like a newly circumcised person. It appears that blacks have the right to dwell in Germany. As immigrants, we choose Germany not because it is beautiful, but because we believe they value humanity and preserve the rights of all people, regardless of race, origin or ethnicity. However, it appears that things are falling apart and this reality no longer looks appealing. We do not deserve such treatment. We are totally against this barbaric act and condemn it totally.

Since the beginning of 2023 there have been deportation charters to The Gambia every month. Most of these deportations were lead by German police brutally, deportees arms were broken, some of them got attacked by police dogs. The Gambia is the smallest country in the mainland of Africa but has the highest deportation rate over the years. We are demanding immediate stop of all forms of deportation especially The Gambia and we are warning the flight companies that are profiting from this illegal business – Turkish Airlines and Alba Star, the History will judge you.

We call for justice for Saihou: we want to know in which region in Germany Saihou was registered, which foreigners office was responsible and which police officers were in charge. We want to know their names and take them to court.

We call for respect of human dignity: stop deportation, stop criminalizing migrants, freedom of movement is a basic human right for all, not just for Europeans.

Source: Collective Solidarity Movement