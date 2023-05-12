Gambia’s ambassador to Freetown dies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced the death of Alieu Jammeh, The Gambia’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone. He was said to have died yesterday, May 11 in Freetown.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, “Ambassador Jammeh will be remembered for his positive stance in protecting the interests and welfare of the Gambian community promoting peace and maintaining a strong bilateral cooperation between The Gambia and countries he served as Ambassador.”

Jammeh served as ambassador in Bissau before taking up post in Freetown. His replacement in Bissau, former trade minister Lamin Jobe, died in August 2021.

Before taking up diplomatic posting, Jammeh served as head of the University of The Gambia’s international relations office. He had also served as youths and sport minister under President Jammeh for five years.

He was the son of First Republican parliamentarian Kebba Jammeh who was the son of the Illiassa chief Mama Tamba Jammeh.

Alieu Jammeh was a roundly admired person and many who worked with him attested to that. He is survived by a wife and several children.

It has been reported that his body will be flown to Banjul this weekend and his remains interred in his native Baddibu.