‘Gambia’s Reform Programmes Hijacked By Jammeh Enablers’

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

According to Sheriff Kijera, chairman of the Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations, even after three years since the end of the Jammeh dictatorship, The Gambia’s reform programmes continue to be “hijacked” by the former president’s enablers who continue holding key public institutions.

- Advertisement -

“I think the government should do more to address such issues. Institutional reforms haven’t been quite meteoric as it is supposed to be because our country is being hijacked by these people who have a lot of influence in the government,” Mr Kijera told The Standard.

Mr Kijera went on to denounce the frequent recycling of many who worked directly under Jammeh, either in his cabinet and in other public institutions, saying this action by the president is a mockery of the 2016 revolution, which is causing “distress” to victims of Jammeh.

“It is about time that these issues are addressed. It is embarrassing to be recycling Jammeh enablers. But I think the fact remains that the government is not steering the affairs of this country as it is supposed to be,” he lamented.

Corruption

Mr Kijera further noted that corruption is also an issue that needs to be looked into and addressed by the government. “I don’t know what is the obsession,” why Adama Barrow is so obsessed with such enablers,” he said.