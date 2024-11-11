29.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, November 11, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Gambia’s Sainabou Cham appointed match commissioner at Caf women’s Champions league

12
- Advertisement -

The Fourth Vice President of the Gambia Football Federation Ms. Sainabou Cham was yesterday designated as Match Commissioner for Match Number 3 in the ongoing Caf Women’s Champions League. The match involved Mamelodi Sundows of South Africa and FC Maser of Egypt.
Ms. Cham, already a member of the Caf Women’s Football Committee, is part of the organising committee of the Caf Women’s Champions League currently underway in Morocco. She is expected to commission more matches during the event.

Previous article
U.S elections: Did the Democrats have the wrong theory?
Next article
Gambian basketball team wins silver at Dakar youth festival
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions