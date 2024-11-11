Gambia’s Sainabou Cham appointed match commissioner at Caf women’s Champions league

- Advertisement -

The Fourth Vice President of the Gambia Football Federation Ms. Sainabou Cham was yesterday designated as Match Commissioner for Match Number 3 in the ongoing Caf Women’s Champions League. The match involved Mamelodi Sundows of South Africa and FC Maser of Egypt.

Ms. Cham, already a member of the Caf Women’s Football Committee, is part of the organising committee of the Caf Women’s Champions League currently underway in Morocco. She is expected to commission more matches during the event.