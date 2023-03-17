GANU, DP file no nominations

By Oumie Mendy

Two more political parties, the Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU) and the Democratic Party (DP) who were scheduled by the IEC to file nominations for the area council election yesterday, have not showed up.

The Independent Electoral Commissions vice chairperson Joseph Colley supervising the Kanifing regional office told The Standard that even though the scheduled parties did not show up on their scheduled date, for reasons of fair play, the day was reserved for them until closing time.

The Standard contacted Ba S Jabbie, executive member of GANU, who confirmed that his party is not contesting any ward or region in the coming local government elections.

The Standard could not reach Democratic Party officials but a source at the IEC said the party has not file any nominations country-wide. Today, Friday is the turn of Gambia Action Party and Gambia Democratic Congress while tomorrow Saturday is allocated to the Gambia Moral Congress and Gambia For All.

Meanwhile, The Standard has confirmed that five candidates have been nominated for the APRC in the KM region. They are Baboucarr Mansally – Talinding North ward, Tijan Jarju – New Jeshwang / Ebotown, Mariama Ndong-Bundung Mauritanie-Six- Junction, Pa Lamin Gibba-Abuko and Lamin Tombong Jarju for Koto/ Manjai.