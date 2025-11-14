GAP tells NHRC to caution Barrow against indulging in character assassination on tour

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Gambia Action Party leader Musa Yali Batchilly has urged the National Human Rights Commission to caution President Adama Barrow against making “indecent remarks” against his opponents in the opposition in his ongoing Meet The People Tour.

A statement issued by GAP yesterday alleged: “As enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, the president is required to engage with citizens at least once or twice annually to gather firsthand insights into their challenges, aspirations, and the progress of national development.

- Advertisement -

“This vital exercise is intended to foster transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance. Regrettably, what should have been a platform for listening and learning has instead been turned into a stage for political castigation and character assassination. It is profoundly disappointing to witness the president using this national tour to label opposition leaders as ‘useless’ and ‘aimless’ individuals. Such remarks are not only immature and uncalculated but deeply disrespectful to the democratic principles upon which our nation stands,” Batchilly charged.

According to GAP leader, a good leadership demonstrates humility, respect, and a commitment to unity, not divisive rhetoric. “We remind President Barrow that the only distinction between him and the opposition is the office he currently holds; a position he attained with the support of many Gambians, including some of the very individuals he now disparages, like Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, who fought for him during the 2021 presidential election both physically and financially. It is a shame that instead of addressing the pressing needs of the people such as economic hardship, youth unemployment, and healthcare challenges, he chooses to vilify his political opponents,” he said.

GAP further called on NHRC to take note of these remarks and to “caution President Barrow against further violations of the dignity and rights of opposition figures” adding that political maturity and respect for dissenting voices are the cornerstones of a healthy democracy.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile anti-corruption civil society group, Gambia Participates has revealed that although D58 million was approved by the National Assembly for the Meet The Peoples Tour between 2020 and 2024, the government has instead spent D226 million on the tour in the same period, overspending by D168 million. “This could be a potential fiscal tactic, proposing smaller amounts to the National Assembly and later transferring money from other budget programmes to fund this tour,” the organisation lamented. It said what was meant to be a constitutional mandate “now appears to have evolved into a politically driven exercise paid for by citizens”.