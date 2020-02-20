GDC vows to retake seat in April 17 by- election

By Tabora Bojang

The IEC will conduct the National Assembly by-election for the Niamina West constituency on Thursday, April 16th.

The seat became vacant following the death of Demba Sowe who was elected on the ticket of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC). A statement from Election House said the by- election will be conducted on Thursday April 16th.

Since Sowe’s demise there have been reports that some parties may not contest the seat in respect to his memory. The APRC however confirmed it will contest. Yesterday MC Cham Jnr, the GDC youth president told The Standard that his party will contest the election and is confident of regaining the seat.

The Standard contacted other parties including the newly-formed National People’s Party (NPP) of President Adama Barrow.

Dou Sanno, a close aide to the president said the NPP has not yet made any decision on the matter since it is “a very new party”. However, in his typical bullish style, Mr Sanno said: “Let me tell you that whether NPP contests that seat or not, I personally want that seat.”

The National Reconciliation Party of Hamat Bah which lost the seat to GDC in 2017 said it is yet come to take a decision on the by-election.