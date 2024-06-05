Gender ministry, partners host women’s advocacy workshop for Ecowas, Sahel

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare in partnership with African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) recently spearheaded a groundbreaking workshop aimed at amplifying women’s voices and participation within the ECOWAS and the Sahel Region.

The workshop led by the prominent female leaders and experts, served as a pivotal moment for fostering collaboration, advocacy and knowledge-sharing among women leaders across the regions.

The event, held at the Tamala Resort Hotel in Kotu, brought together diverse participants, including policymakers, activists, scholars and representatives from civil society organizations.

With a resolute focus on addressing the systemic barriers hindering women’s involvement in regional governance structures, attendees engaged in robust discussions, interactive sessions and strategic planning exercises.

Throughout the workshop, participants shared best practices, lessons learned and innovative approaches to advancing women’s rights and representation. From leveraging digital technologies for advocacy to fostering intergenerational dialogue, the exchange of ideas was both dynamic and inspiring.

Speaking at the event the minister of gender , Fatou Kinteh emphasized the critical role of women in driving sustainable development and peace within ECOWAS and the Sahel countries.

She underscored the importance of fostering inclusive policies, dismantling gender stereotypes and empowering women to take leadership roles in decision-making processes.

The minister expressed gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication to the cause of women’s rights and empowerment.

She affirmed the Gambia government’s commitment to serving as a beacon of progress and inclusivity within the ECOWAS and Sahel region, inspiring hope for a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

The minister said the Banjul declaration will reaffirm the Gambia’s commitment in the implementation of Second-Generation National Development plan 2021-2025 on United Nation Security Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security and as well enhance its implementation to other ECOWAS and the Sahel states.

The workshop concluded with a renewed sense of commitment and purpose among participants to drive tangible change in advancing women’s participation and leadership in regional governance structures. As delegates departed they pledged to continue their advocacy efforts, build inclusive coalitions and hold policy makers accountable for upholding gender equality principles.