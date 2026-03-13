GFA party appoints new communications officer

- Advertisement -

The Gambia For All (GFA) party has appointed Sadibou Jadama, a veteran journalist as chairman of its communications unit.

In a letter seen by The Standard, the party administration wrote to Mr Jadama informing him that the national executive secretariat of the party at a meeting on 8th January, 2026 selected him as chairman of the communications unit.

“While your work terms of reference will be provided to you in due course, it is important to note here that you kindly access and acquaint yourself with the party constitution, which detail out important guidelines in the discharge of your responsibilities. A familiarisation meeting with members of the committee you shall chair will be arranged to expedite a smooth operation of your unit,” the letter noted.

- Advertisement -

In his acceptance letter, Mr Jadama thanked the party’s executive for the trust and assured them of his unwavering commitment.

“As part of reforms of the party’s communications unit, I will develop a clear communication strategy that aligns with GFA’s ideology, policy positions and long-term electoral objectives,” he stated.

Mr Jadama promised to embark on a proactive campaign “to humanise the party by telling the stories of its members, its work at the grassroots, and its concrete proposals on bread-and-butter issues affecting ordinary Gambians”.

- Advertisement -

“In other words, the job is to move GFA from being reactive, defensive and occasionally invisible, to being proactive, assertive and constantly present in the nation’s conversation,” he added.

Mr Jadama, a long time resident of Sweden, studied journalism at the London School of Journalism and has written extensively for local papers including The Daily Observer and The Standard newspapers.