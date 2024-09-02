GFA welcomes new members in Bundung with vows to deliver a better Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the opposition Gambia For All Bakary Bunja Dabo, Saturday welcomed crowds of new comers in his party with renewed calls for serious attention to address the plight of the majority of Gambians grappling with hard economic and living conditions.

Mr Dabo, a former vice president of ex- president Jawara, said the GFA has an open-door policy that welcomes all Gambians irrespective of gender, race, ethnicity or religion.

He revealed that one of reason the GFA was formed is not just to get the government to work for the interest of the people but also to resolve conflicts among Gambians to ensure that they reconcile as one family.

“If we are elected into office, our first agenda will be to end segregations which has been the cause of a lot of trouble in our country for many years. We believe everybody should be treated equally,” “he said.

“We in the GFA, believe that the only solution to move the development agenda of this country is to create job opportunities for the youth by empowering and developing agriculture. The government has neglected farmers and the animal breeders which has retarded the development of the country. It is among the agenda of the GFA, to ensure that when we come to power, we address all these problems facing Gambians, “he said.

Mr Dabo lamented the current mismanagement of resources of the state, vowing that a GFA government will put an end to corruption.