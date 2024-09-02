3 busted with drugs concealed in shoes, bags at border

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the drug law enforcement agency recently arrested several people found to be carrying significant quantities of cocaine and pills at Giboro and Amdalai border posts.

Ousman Saidybah, the Public Relations Officer of DLEAG, told The Standard that two of the suspects were arrested at Amdalai border post while one was arrested at Giboro with the prohibited substances concealed in shoes and vehicle.

- Advertisement -

He said a 34- year old Bissau Guinean, Aruna Cassama was arrested on the 29 August with 11 blocks of cocaine concealed in the trunk of a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle while one Baye Chekh Jobe, a Senegalese was arrested at the Amdalai border post on the 25 August with 279 pills of ecstasy.

SaidyBah disclosed that one Cherno Jallow, another Senegalese was arrested on 26 August with 53 pills of ecstasy and 1 piece of hashish. “Both Senegalese suspects were heading to Senegal from The Gambia”, he explained.

In a similar but separate development, several other people were arrested at diverse locations within the Greater Banjul Area with varying types and quantities of drugs. They are identified as Ebrima Jatta, Adama Koroma, Ebrima Njie and one Pa Musa Njie.

- Advertisement -

He said all suspects are in custody as investigations go on.