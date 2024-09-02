Barrow off to China-Africa forum

- Advertisement -

The Office of the President has announced that the president Adama Barrow, will attend the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in The People’s Republic of China.

The President and his delegation will depart Banjul International Airport in the late hours on Monday, 2nd September, 2024.

The Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is an official forum between the People’s Republic of China and all states in Africa with the exception of the Kingdom of Eswatini. It is the primary multi-lateral coordination mechanism between African countries and China and since 2018 is viewed by those countries as a cooperation platform within the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year’s edition starts from 4–6 September in Beijing.