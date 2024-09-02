Police investigate mysterious death of teenager in Basse

- Advertisement -

Police in Basse are investigating the mysterious death of 14-year-old Yusuf Samareh from Demba Kunda. The investigation was launched after the Basse District Hospital reported the teenager’s death to the police upon his arrival at the facility.

The police said preliminary medical examinations suggest that Yusuf may have been a victim of physical abuse, as signs of torture were evident on his body.

“Three individuals from Demba Kunda are currently assisting the police with the ongoing investigation.

We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to identify and prosecute any suspects involved in this tragic incident.”