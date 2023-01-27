GFF FORFEITS WALLIDAN’S POINTS FOR FIELDING ‘UNQUALIFIED’ PLAYER

The Gambia Football Federation has penalised Wallidan FC by forfeiting 3 points and 2 goals from the club after upholding a protest by Gamtel FC, claiming that the Blues fielded an ineligible player (John Gomez) in their match against them.

A letter dispatched to Wallidan on the matter on Tuesday said the decision was made by the GFF Organising Committee at its meeting held during the week.

The GFF said Gamtel had protested that the player has not been issued a clearance or transfer to play for any other club by his previous club (Gifts Football Academy).

“In its findings on the matter, the GFF Organising Committee discovered that the said player (John Gomez) did not receive any clearance from his previous club to play for any other club of his choice in the GFF 2023 season. The Committee further emphasized that Wallidan FC did not submit a transfer or clearance letter for Mr. John Gomez to the Gambia Football Federation until when been informed about the protest launched against them,” the GFF statement concluded.

The match in question, the opening match of Wallidan on January 11 at the Banjul Mini Stadium and ended 1-1 at full time.