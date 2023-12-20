GGC denies cheating farmers

- Advertisement -

Press release

A recent publication is making rounds on social media alleging that the Gambia government is taking 3kg from every bag of groundnut from the farmers. The Management of the National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation formally GGC wishes to unequivocally make it clear to the general public that, the Government of The Gambia has no direct hand in the sale, weighing, or transportation of groundnut from the farmers to the “seccos”. It is imperative to make it clear that the management of NFSPMC is the body mandated to buy groundnuts from Gambian farmers through an organized farmer cluster body (Cooperative Primary Marketing Society) locally referred to as “secco”. It is entirely the responsibility of the “secco” to buy the groundnut directly from the farmers on behalf of the Corporation.

The Corporation contracted the seccos to buy clean groundnut and is a known fact that groundnuts are prone to be accompanied with dust, stones, and other foreign materials. These would ordinarily affect the weight of the groundnuts thus having a direct impact on the weight. As a result, the Corporation strongly recommended to the seccos as a matter of due diligence to screen the groundnut received from the farmers. Screening the groundnut will ensure fair trading hence the proper weight would be determined.

Findings from our monitoring team indicate a difference of 9kg compared to the unscreened nut received at the secco and subsequently screened at the depot. Meaning, that if each bag of unscreened nuts is bought there would be a 9kg loss on the part of the Corporation.

Out of due diligence, the Corporation strongly urged the secco presidents to properly screen all consignments of groundnut and separate any form of foreign material from the groundnut. This is in accordance with the Adulteration of Produce Act of Volume 9 Cap: 59:01 Revised laws of The Gambia.

It is important to note that this year’s official groundnut price as was announced by the President of the Republic of The Gambia His Excellency Adama Barrow during the recently concluded Meet the People’s Tour is unprecedented and highly welcomed by farmers across the country. As a result, we urge all and sundry to join hands as citizens to ensure a successful groundnut trade season for the benefit of the country.

In conclusion, the Corporation wishes to remind the general public of its open-door policy. Consequently, any person, body, or entity is encouraged to come forward to verify any information as it relates to our mandate.