GGC REVEALS D32M SHORTAGE AT SECCOS

- Advertisement -

Vows to recover every butut back to the state

By Omar Bah

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), formerly GGC, has yesterday disclosed that a shortage of D32 million was discovered at 40 seccos across the country.

- Advertisement -

The corporation made this disclosure at a press conference to rebut allegations that it is still owing some seccos millions of dalasi.

It also came on the heels of Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally telling the National Assembly that government has stopped buying groundnuts after spending an unprecedented D1.5 billion.

At yesterday’s press conference, the GGC said the initial budget for the groundnut trade was calculated to buy 25,000 tons, but it ended up buying 36,000 due to the largely successful harvest.

- Advertisement -

The corporation’s deputy managing director, Lamin Sanyang, said contrary to reports that GGC still owes farmers, they have in fact settled all their credit buying with the farmers.

“However, it is highly likely that a number of seccos and CPMSs where shortages have been recorded could be owing the farmers. We have extended invitations to all seccos and CPMSs with outstanding credit transactions for the purpose of reconciliation, but only 40 responded out of 95, and out of this, 34 were settled in full. The remaining six were not settled due to reported shortages,” he told the media.

He said the shortage was a result of the difference between the quantity purchased and the quantity delivered to GGC depots.

“They were not able to prove that they had credit buying,” he said.

He said a total of 856.135 metric tons were recorded as shortages in the 40 seccos.

“It is important to note that the majority of farmers yet to receive payment are under those seccos or CPMSs with shortages and undergoing reconciliation procedures with the designated reconciliation team,” he stated.

DM Sanyang said the GGC will conduct an investigation into all shortages and take the necessary action.

“The money must be recovered because we took a loan from Agib to finance the purchase of groundnut, and the state will have to pay it back. We will provide necessary support to affected regions and strengthen coordination and communication between all stakeholders involved in the groundnut trade process,” he said.

He said the GGC and the government remain committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in the groundnut trade. “We appreciate the cooperation of all stakeholders and assure the public of our unwavering dedication to resolving any outstanding issues,” he said.

He said D40 million was given to the 95 seccos as commission.