GID commissioned new staff buses

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) on Monday commissioned two new staff buses worth over D13 million.

The commissioning of the 65-seat buses was held at the GID headquarters in Banjul.

The buses were procured under the department’s staff welfare scheme, which, among other things, seeks to ease the transportation challenges of its staff.

The director general of the immigration department, Seedy M Touray, said the commissioning of the new buses serves as another milestone in the history of the department.

“This is the first time GID has procured two brand new buses for its staff,” he said.

He disclosed that the buses were procured from the staff welfare contribution organised to boost effective management of staff wellbeing.

“One of the buses will be running between Kartong and Banjul, while the other will be running from Brikama to Banjul,” he said.

He expressed his office’s gratitude to Asata Motors, which purchased the buses on their behalf.

A representative of Asata Motors, Ansu Singhateh, acknowledged the cordial relationship that the car dealers, continue to share with GID.