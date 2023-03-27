GIEPA, partners to stage second trade roadshow in Banjul

Press release

Oakwood Green Africa Limited (Oakwood Green), in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) is pleased to announce the second edition of the Gambia trade roadshow to be held from 4th to 5th April 2023 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

This year’s edition is under the theme “Sustaining the Intra Africa Trade Drive: Navigating the Last Mile”.

Building on the gains made in the maiden edition of the Gambia Trade roadshow held last year, this year’s edition will serve to reinforce and activate various initiatives aimed at driving Gambia’s participation in Intra-Africa trade. It will also serve as a follow-up on discussions commenced with key government and business entities in the country on various funding initiatives embarked upon, following last year’s successful event.

This year’s event will further provide opportunity to entities that could not be engaged last year, to explore possible funding or structuring support from both Afreximbank and Oakwood Green and will feature the launch of the Intra Africa Trade Fair slated for November 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Oakwood Green Africa Limited is a growing Pan-Africa institution driven by a passion to enable greatness across Africa. Through strategic investments in Corporate Finance, Intra africa trade, technology, knowledge capital, business acceleration, and banking, Oakwood Green Africa leverages partnerships and synergies with its network of regional and global institutions to change the African narrative. Oakwood Green Africa is the parent company of Bloom Bank Africa Gambia Limited and is committed to its mission of facilitating greatness across Africa and supporting Afreximbank’s intra-Africa trade agenda to the last mile.

Afreximbank is the foremost Pan- African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra-and-inter-African trade. The Bank was established in October 1993 with a range of services including financing programs, solutions, and advisory to support the expansion, diversification, promotion, and development of intra-African trade and trade development projects. The bank is a product of African governments under a charter with its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

GiEPA as the national agency responsible for promoting and facilitating private sector investments in The Gambia believes the country has great potential within the Africa trade space. The Agency is committed to ensuring this potential is maximised through collaborations with entities such as Oakwood Green and Afreximbank.

We, therefore, invite all stakeholders to join us in making this Roadshow a success and embrace new opportunities to finance and develop their businesses.