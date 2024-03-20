Gina Bass finally wins gold in 100 meters at African Games

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

History was made yesterday as The Gambia took her first gold medal in 100 meters at the African Games. Track queen Gina Bass ran her best ever to smash the women’s 100 meters.

Already the defending champion in the 200 meters, Bass is set to make it a double gold at this event currently on in Ghana.

The medal, an improvement from last edition’s silver, pushed Bass into the legion of top African women athletes and is a massive boost to her hopes in this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Next to come for The Gambia sprint sensation is a title defence in the 200 meters which she won in 2019 at the Rabat Games Bass, beating Marie Jossé Talou of Cote d’Ivoire.

Gina can now puts her eyes on the coveted podium against top sprinters on the continent and the world in Paris this summer.