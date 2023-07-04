GINA SECURES TICKET TO PARIS OLYMPICS

Gina Bass has qualified for her third Olympic games. After Moscow in 2018 and Tokyo 2022, the Gambian track queen confirmed her place in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday after running 11:05 seconds at the World athletics continental challenge, in Switzerland.

The timing also gave Bass a ticket to the World Athletics Championship in Budapest Hungary, next month.

Bass is the first athlete ever from The Gambia to have reached the final at a World championship an achievement that gave her the confidence to then go on and cap her terrific 2019 campaign by collecting victory at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco as well as setting three national records.

Source: GNOC