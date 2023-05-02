Gitteh, others to file nominations today

By Lamin Cham

Renegade former National People’s Party stalwart Ahmad Gitteh is among heavy weight independent candidates due to file their nominations today.

Gitteh who fell out with the NPP after a rowdy selection process in which he accused the party of stealing his victory is due at the IEC Brikama office at 9 am this morning, instead of 1pm as previously scheduled.

He had said the race for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship is between him and the UDP candidate ‘because NPP has already lost the race”. But the NPP campaign manager Lamin Cham said the party’s supporters would support only the official candidate.

Also, in the same BAC, Ebrima JS Sanneh is expected to file his papers as an independent candidate sponsored by the rival APRC No To Alliance faction. Sanneh, a native of Brikama is tipped to be a formidable candidate with good prospects especially among the Foni communities where the movement backing him has a strong support base.

Other independent candidates sponsored by the No To Alliance Movement due for nomination today are Pa Modou Mbowe in the KMC, Alagie A.S. Bouy in CRR and Pa Modou Ndure for BCC.

Meanwhile, three other independent candidates, Lamin Jammeh, Amadou Muctar Cham and Yankuba Barrow have been nominated in the Brikama Administrative Area.

Also, in Brikama the only female candidate so far, Jainaba Bah was nominated for the Peoples Progress Party. She told waiting journalists that as a mother she is better place to understand the needs and aspirations of the youths of the region. The PPP leader Kebba Jallow called on the people of the region to elect Madame Bah.

Meanwhile, PDOIS too nominated Saloum Touray for Basse Area Council.