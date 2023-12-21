Glory be to one who will never die: Reflecting on the eternal greatness of Allah

- Advertisement -

By Dr Muhammed Lamin Touray

In the realms of spiritual contemplation, the phrase “Glory be to One who will never die” serves as a profound invocation, echoing the timeless nature and eternal greatness of Allah. In the Islamic tradition, this declaration encapsulates the understanding of Allah’s attributes, emphasizing His infinite existence, boundless mercy, and unparalleled sovereignty. This essay explores the multifaceted dimensions of this sacred affirmation, delving into the theological significance, philosophical implications, and the practical impact on the lives of believers.

Theological significance:

The declaration “Glory be to One who will never die” is deeply rooted in the theological foundations of Islam. It acknowledges Allah’s eternal nature, transcending the limitations of mortal existence. In Islamic theology, Allah is described as Al-Hayy (the Ever-Living), and this attribute is central to understanding the divine essence. Unlike creation, subject to the cycles of birth and death, Allah exists independently of time and is free from the constraints of mortality.

The Quran, the holy book of Islam, repeatedly emphasizes Allah’s eternal nature. In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:255), known as Ayat al-Kursi, it is stated, “Allah! There is no deity except Him, the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of existence.” This verse underscores the perpetual existence of Allah, who is not subject to the limitations of life and death. The theological significance lies in recognizing Allah as the source of life, the sustainer of all existence, and the ultimate reality that transcends the temporal nature of creation.

Philosophical implications:

From a philosophical standpoint, the affirmation “Glory be to One who will never die” raises profound questions about the nature of existence, the concept of eternity, and the relationship between the finite and the infinite. Philosophers within the Islamic tradition, such as Ibn Sina (Avicenna) and Al-Ghazali, explored these themes, delving into the metaphysical understanding of God’s attributes.

The concept of Allah’s eternal existence challenges human comprehension, inviting contemplation on the nature of time and the finite nature of the created world. It prompts philosophical inquiries into the relationship between the eternal and the temporal, urging individuals to reflect on the limitations of their own mortality and the transcendent reality of the Divine.

Practical impact on believers:

The affirmation “Glory be to One who will never die” extends beyond theological and philosophical discussions; it holds practical significance in the lives of believers. Recognizing

Allah’s eternal nature has transformative implications for how individuals approach life, face challenges, and navigate the complexities of existence.

Source of comfort and stability:

In moments of adversity, the acknowledgment of Allah’s eternal existence provides solace and stability. Believers find reassurance in knowing that their Creator is not subject to the fleeting nature of worldly trials. This awareness becomes a source of comfort, fostering resilience and steadfastness in the face of life’s uncertainties.

Perspective on transience:

The declaration encourages believers to reflect on the transience of worldly pursuits. In a world characterized by impermanence, recognizing Allah as the Ever-Living redirects focus from ephemeral pleasures to enduring spiritual values. This shift in perspective influences decision-making, priorities, and the pursuit of actions that contribute to the eternal realm.

Moral and ethical framework:

Understanding Allah’s eternal greatness shapes the moral and ethical framework of believers. The recognition that actions are not confined to the limited scope of worldly consequences instills a sense of accountability and responsibility. The principles of justice, compassion, and integrity become integral components of a believer’s ethical conduct, rooted in the awareness of an eternal reckoning.

Motivation for worship and devotion:

The eternal nature of Allah serves as a powerful motivator for worship and devotion. Believers, cognizant of the everlasting reality of their Creator, engage in acts of worship with sincerity and devotion. The rituals of prayer, fasting, charity, and pilgrimage become expressions of gratitude and submission to the One who will never die.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the declaration “Glory be to One who will never die” encapsulates a profound recognition of Allah’s eternal greatness. This affirmation, deeply embedded in Islamic theology, philosophy, and the practical lives of believers, serves as a transformative reminder of the transcendent nature of the Divine. It prompts contemplation on the theological essence of Allah’s attributes, invites philosophical inquiries into the nature of existence, and influences the practical conduct of individuals navigating the complexities of life. The enduring impact of this declaration lies in its ability to instill comfort, reshape perspectives, provide a moral compass, and motivate sincere devotion, all grounded in the acknowledgment of the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of existence—Allah, the Greatest.