43 SCORPIONS CALLED IN PROVISIONAL AFCON LIST

- Advertisement -

With exactly three weeks to go before kick-off for the Afcon 2024 Gambia Coach Tom Saintfiet has released a provisional squad of 43 players. The coach intends to take these players to camp in Saudi Arabia before trimming the list down to a mere 27 for the tournament in the Ivory Coast in mid-January. The 43 players have been duly registered with CAF on December 11, and it is only from this list that he can pick the 27 players who will eventually be on the plane to the Afcon.

Meanwhile, the team is now confirmed to camp in Saudi Arabia with all 43 players flying from their bases to the Kingdom. At the end of the camp, the team will come to the Gambia for a couple of days during which a formal handing over of the battle flag will be performed by President Adama Barrow before departure to Yamoussoukro, the base of Group C which also includes Senegal, Cameroon and Guinea. While in the Gambia, Saintfiet will announce his final 27-man squad at a press conference.