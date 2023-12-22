Assembly passes anti-corruption bill

- Advertisement -

The National Assembly of The Gambia has yesterday passed the much delayed Anti-Corruption Bill, paving way for transparency and accountability in the country.

The bill has suffered years of neglect at the assembly with the 5th legislature failing to pass it despite public pressure.

The bill has been passed but not without the controversial removal of certain clauses at the displeasure of transparency organisations.

In a short reaction on X, Marr Nyang, whose organisation has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption and the passing of the bill, said: “Seven years ago, we started the advocacy on the streets, to communities across the country and then to national level for the introduction and legislation of a new Anti-Corruption law. Today the law is passed! What a journey it has been.”