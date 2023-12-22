18.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Assembly passes anti-corruption bill

49
- Advertisement -

The National Assembly of The Gambia has yesterday passed the much delayed Anti-Corruption Bill, paving way for transparency and accountability in the country.

The bill has suffered years of neglect at the assembly with the 5th legislature failing to pass it despite public pressure.

The bill has been passed but not without the controversial removal of certain clauses at the displeasure of transparency organisations.

- Advertisement -

In a short reaction on X, Marr Nyang, whose organisation has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption and the passing of the bill, said: “Seven years ago, we started the advocacy on the streets, to communities across the country and then to national level for the introduction and legislation of a new Anti-Corruption law. Today the law is passed! What a journey it has been.”

Previous article
43 SCORPIONS CALLED IN PROVISIONAL AFCON LIST
Next article
Legendary referee Papa Gassama retires
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions