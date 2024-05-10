GAMBIA AMPUTEE FOOTBALL TEAM SET FOR AFRICAN CUP

- Advertisement -

The Gambia returns to the African amputee football championship taking place in Cairo, Egypt from 18to 29 May.

A team of 24 players and officials will represent the country, the second time Gambia plays in this continental championship. On their maiden appearance in the competition in Tanzania two years ago, the Gambian team finished in the quarter finals.

However, as the date of departure nears, officials of The Gambia Amputee Football Association said the cost of logistical arrangements has increased since the postponement of the event from April to May.” We have already purchased air tickets which have to be amended with penalty charges that are into the government approved D2.6M budget for the championship. This means we will need more money for other logistics such as pretournament camping, allowances and match bonuses, ” said Team Manager Modou Lamin Manneh.

The association is appealing to institutions for assistance from their corporate affairs budgets to enable them to compete effectively fly the national flag high once again. They thanked the government for the budget and the GFF for providing them jersey and promised to excel beyond the quarter finals this year. Institutions can make donations to the association’s secretary general on 9910874.