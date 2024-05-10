Medina United showcases elite academy

- Advertisement -

In 2023 the Lamin based rising football entity Medina United FC selected an academy of young players it called the Elite Team, to tour big Senegalese academies like Generation Foot, AS Pikine and Sacre Coeur.

From that initiative sprang a full time and permanently managed academy that Medina United is today proud of and nursing to serve as a feeder for the Medina Football Club currently in the GFF second division where it has even reached the quarter finals of the GFF Cup.

Currently, the Medina United Academy is participating in a U-14 academy tournament organized by Gambino’s Academy.

“This team was the very one in camp last summer. We call it elite for a reason and throughout the year they showed exactly that,” technical director Sang Mendy told The Standard.

He vowed to conquer and dominate but most importantly mold players from very young ages to feed the senior team which is progressing to the top level of the country’s football league.