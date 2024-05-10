Countdown to Wafu women’s tourney

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Women’s U-20 squad continues preparations at the NTTC in Old Yundum for the forthcoming Wafu-A Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations in Thies, Senegal.

Head Coach Joseph Jabang assisted by men’s U-20 manager Abdoulie Bojang assembled the girls and worked on improving their fitness, honing their individual skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling, goal scoring as well as developing their understanding of team strategies and formations.

The coaches closely monitored the players’ progress and made adjustments to ensure that the team is ready for the tournament. The Wafu tournament starts in Thies from 20th to 30th May.