CDS Cham begins tour of military deployments

By Amadou Jadama

The Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mat O Cham, this morning will embark on a nationwide tour of military deployments in the country.

The tour is meant for the CDS to articulate his vision as well as to have an interface and direct conversation with troops under command in order to gather firsthand information regarding their working and living conditions

The tour would be conducted in three phases starting with provinces from 13 to 17 May, West Coast Region and the Greater Banjul Area from 20 to 24 and Banjul from 5 to 6 June.