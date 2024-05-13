President Barrow tours industrial areas, inaugurates rural health centres

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 09 May 2024: His Excellency President Adama Barrow will engage in activities outside his office starting from 10 May 2024.

The engagements on Friday, 10 May 2024, include Jummah prayers at the opening of a Bakau New Town Mosque and the launch of Fatou Bah-Barrow Foundation (FaBB) at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center.

Additionally, the President will conduct an industrial tour of different business entities within the Greater Banjul Area on 14 May 2024. Similarly, His Excellency would continue the industrial tour in the Kombos and Fonis before proceeding to Kiang to inaugurate the Jali Health Centre in the Lower River Region on 16 May 2024.

- Advertisement -

President Barrow will witness the inauguration of Jarra Soma Central Mosque on 17 May 2024. The journey will continue to Basse from 17th to 20th May, where His Excellency will inaugurate Tumana and Mankamang Kunda Health Centres and visit SWAMI Ltd Banana Farm and Jah Agro Foods and Farm Industry.

The Presidential delegation will then proceed to the North Bank Region to open the Salikenni, the Chessay Majaw Hospitals, and the NPP Regional Bureau from the 21st to 23rd May 2024.

The delegation is expected to return to Banjul on 23 May 2024.