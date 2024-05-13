Works start on D300M KMC roads project

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh& Fatou Bojang

A week after signing a D300 million project for the construction of 15.4 kilometer of tarred roads and 5.9 km of drainage within the KM, Mayor Talib Bensouda Friday laid the foundation stone for the project in Bakau Newtown.

The project is hailed as the first ever and biggest road project of the council aimed at easing transport.

- Advertisement -

According to the mayor, the project will alleviate traffic congestion, create opportunities for economic growth,and improve access to essential services such as education and healthcare.

He said the project involves building 11 new feeder routes and two bridges.

“The aim is to improve road networks and infrastructure to reduce rental costs for citizens, stimulate economic growth, and address longstanding issues that have hindered connectivity and economic development,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The mayor added that the municipality is working on various initiatives to improve opportunities and prosperity for residents, including affordable housing to curb housing challengesdue to high rent prices.

The deputy mayor and councilor for Bakau Newtown–Fajara, Binta Janneh Jallow, expressed excitement over the project.

“We are laying the foundation for economic growth, social development and improved quality of life for all members of the community. The project will not only facilitate easy movement of people and goods but also contribute to reducing traffic congestion, enhancing road safety and promote sustainable urban development”, she said.

The head of the contractors Longjian Road and Bridge Company Ltd, Xu Peng, expressed gratitude to the Gambian people and their continuous support and guidance, enabling Longjian to integrate into The Gambia. He promised that his company will work diligently with the people of The Gambia, respecting the cultures and beliefs of the Gambian people.