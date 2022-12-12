GNDR members talk on disaster reduction and localizing climate projection

By Awa Macalo

Global Network of Civil Society Organizations in Disaster Reduction (GNDR) in its annual meeting, has briefly dialogued with CSOs on ways of localizing climate projection to limit disaster related activities in the Gambia through the implementations of excellent policies to mitigate climate change.

The network consists of 13 CSOs who are in the quest of implementation of climate related activities and intervention in order to limit impact of climate disasters in the Gambia.

Focal Person for GNDR, Emmanuel Tetteh, said the level of disaster is always on the rise, explaining that, every year in The Gambia disaster claims lives, properties, livelihoods among others.

“Most of the time when disaster strikes, we approach the same people to seek for help, but looking at the ways of addressing disaster related problems, it is not always about giving aid, it is how the issue should be mitigated permanently,” he explained.

Tetteh urged CSOs to work together and take quick measures in solving disaster problems, should not wait for disaster to happen before giving help.

Omar Sowe, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) representative, explained that his department has been deeply engaged in fighting disaster and climate change.

“Civil society organizations should assist on more sensitization to the level of ordinary citizens to better understand on how to collectively fight disaster and put in ways for its prevention,” he said.

Global Network of Civil Society Organisations in Disaster Reduction (GNDR) is an international network of civil society organizations established in 2019, working together to strengthen the resilience of communities most at risk of disasters.