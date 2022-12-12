AFRICAN WORKERS SPORTS PRESIDENT DUE HERE THURSDAY

Under the auspices of the National Interdepartmental Sports Association, NISA, The Gambia will host the African workers sports tournament also called AFRISPORT organised by the African Workers Sport Association, L’OSTA, from March 6th to 12th, 2023.

In this connection a high level delegation from the L’OSTA led by its president Dr Evele Malik Atour will visit The Gambia from Thursday.

During his stay, Dr Atour who is accompanied by his secretary general would hold talks with government officials and all stakeholders on this major international sports as well as inspect facilities being prepared for it.

Saikou Jarju, the president of NISA said the officials’ visit and inspection trip is part of the conditions for granting the hosting right to The Gambia. “It is important that every Gambian take up the event as national honour and ensure its success,” he said.

The event is the biggest meeting of African workers sport which is held alongside a congress. It features different sports namely futsal, volleyball, handball, cross (marathon and walk for health) and pentane.

The hosting right for the 2023 L’OSTA Games was given to The Gambia at the last edition of the event in Algeria.

“The intention is to organise a memorable event because the whole of Africa will attend. NISA as the host national federation of the games is grateful to the Ministry of Sports and The Gambia government for accepting to host the event. We look forward to working with them and all Gambians for a successful hosting of this event,” Jarju said.