Gambia reiterated call to end blockade against Cuba at UNGA79

New York, Sept. 29.- Gambia again called, for the sixth consecutive time, for an end to the blockade against Cuba at the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly (UNGA79), which concluded this Sunday here.

The new call was made by the president of that West African nation, Adama Barrow, in his speech last Thursday at UNGA79.

Barrow said that “economic sanctions on States also contribute to forced migration, and the prolonged embargo on the Caribbean Island is an example of this.”

He added that, “in his opinion, this embargo should give way to renewed good neighborliness and cooperative relations between the two countries.”

Gambia has accompanied Cuba, in all international scenarios in its fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the US has imposed on it for more than 60 years.

In a statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs last July, it unequivocally reaffirmed its solidarity with the largest of the Antilles, particularly with regard to the need to lift the blockade and exclude it from Washington’s list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Both nations advocate peace, multilateralism, cooperation and brotherhood, and maintain close ties, in accordance with repeated statements by their respective Foreign Ministers.

Last week, the Foreign Ministers of Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, and of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, described the current bilateral ties as excellent in a meeting they held at the UN headquarters.