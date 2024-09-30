World International Day for Older Persons

- Advertisement -

By TAPEA founder Priscilla Jones

The Association for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (TAPEA) is not an exception to advocate for the elderly, as elders’ rights is a fundamental concern to the Association as ageing is everyone’s future. By raising awareness in shedding lights on Elder abuse and neglect, which occur in our various settings be it knowingly or unknowingly, where there is an expectation of trust. Creating awareness can help in enlighten people or caregivers to become more aware of their obligations and duties towards older people or person under their care and protection.

These forms of abuse can occur in any setting and can take various forms. Raging from financial exploitation, emotional, physical, psychological, denial of food and failing to give medical attention. Which can inflict pain or distress to an older person. This can only be attained, by breaking the culture of silence.

The Association among its drive is to bring about that our rich culture our fore parents on love, care, closeness and respect for older people in the past. By inculcating the roles once played. These issues called for concern as it is fading gradually, TAPEA has a foresight in addressing it, before it escalates through public sensitization which could bring about attitudinal change towards this vulnerable group.

The Association have conducted series of activities with Students, teachers, government functionaries, various stakeholders including elders their families and well- wishers. The Association was registered and launched. On behalf of Association we would like to congratulate all older people for their wisdom and knowledge, we will always be counting on you as our library and flag bearer of our society. Happy and blissful celebration to all Old people.