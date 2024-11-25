spot_img
Sports

GNOC elects new executive team

Bai Dodou Jallow, the president of the Gambia Volleyball Federation, has been elected president of the Gambia National Sports Committee GNOC. He received 26 votes while his opponent Muhammed  Jagana received 21.

Elections were conducted for the rest of the executive board which ended in a brand new GNOC board for the 2025-2028 quadrennial period.

The new committee consists of the following:

1.         President – Bai Dodou Jallow

2.         1st Vice president – Lamin King Colley

3.         2nd Vice president – Bakary K Jammeh

4.         Secretary General – Yorro Njie

5.         Treasurer – Bai Madi Ceesay – Board Members

6.         Bakebba Suso

7.         Amie Jabang

8.         Abdoulie M Kah

