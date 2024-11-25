Red Scorpions wins women’s Super Cup

- Advertisement -

Red Scorpions beat Berewuleng FC in a thrilling Super Cup final Saturday, winning 4-3 in post-match penalty shootouts after a dramatic 2-2 draw at full-time to claim another Super Cup trophy.

The GFF Women’s Super Cup final took place at Brikama’s Box bar Mini Stadium and attracted a large crowd.

Last season’s leading goal scorer, Kumba Kuyateh, opened the scores just five minutes into the game, followed by Kaddijatou Bayo, who doubled their lead in the 34th minute going into the break.

- Advertisement -

However, Berewuleng FC made a remarkable comeback, with Sarah Jarju scoring twice in the 51st and 68th minutes to level the scores and that is how it stayed until the end of regulation time.

In a tense penalty shootout, Red Scorpions FC maintained their composure, ultimately winning 4-3. As winners, they received the giant trophy, gold medals, and a cheque for seventy-five thousand dalasis (D 75,000), while Berewuleng FC took home silver medals and a cheque for fifty thousand Dalasi (D 50,000).

Source: GFF