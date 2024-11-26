Gambia validates national action plan on youth, peace, and security

- Advertisement -

National Youth Council (NYC), under the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with UNDP, UNFPA, and GIZ, on Thursday 21st November, 2024 validated The Gambia’s National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security (NAP-YPS). The event, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, convenes 70 participants, including representatives from youth organizations, government officials, civil society groups, the Gambia Federation for the Disabled, the security sector, development partners, international organizations, and the YPS Technical Working Group.

The validation positions The Gambia as the third country to establish a National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security, a significant milestone in promoting youth involvement in peacebuilding and governance.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alagie Jarju, Executive Director of the National Youth Council, underscored the initiative’s importance:

“With over 67% of our population under the age of 35, young people are The Gambia’s greatest asset. The NAP-YPS reaffirms our commitment to empowering them as drivers of peace and sustainable development.”

The NAP-YPS aligns with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, which calls for youth inclusion in peacebuilding efforts. It also complements national policies, including The Gambia’s National Youth Policy (2019–2028) and the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (2023–2027), ensuring that youth play an active role in creating inclusive and resilient communities.

Ms. Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Resident Representative, commended Gambian youth for their leadership in peacebuilding, emphasizing their vital role in national development:

“The determination and passion of Gambian youth to drive national development remind us why investing in young people matters. This NAP is a testament to their role as critical agents of change.”

She also highlighted the global significance of the initiative, linking it to the outcomes of the recent UN Summit of the Future, which stressed the importance of youth in achieving global peace and sustainable development.

Similarly, Ms. Rose Ndeye Sarr, UNFPA Resident Representative, praised the collaborative efforts that shaped the NAP-YPS. She reiterated UNFPA’s dedication to advancing youth rights, particularly through investments in education, leadership opportunities for young women, and the elimination of harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM):

“The NAP-YPS is not just a document; it is a call to action to harness the transformative potential of young Gambians in shaping a peaceful and prosperous future.”

The workshop provided a platform for participants to review the draft NAP-YPS, ensuring it accurately represents the aspirations of Gambian youth. Stakeholders emphasized the collective responsibility required to implement the plan effectively and integrate youth perspectives at all levels of governance.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed gratitude to its partners, including UNDP, UNFPA, GIZ-AU, and the Peacebuilding Fund, for their support in the development process. The validation of the NAP-YPS marks a historic step forward in The Gambia’s commitment to institutionalizing youth participation in peacebuilding.

Stakeholders are urged to work collaboratively to transform the NAP-YPS into actionable outcomes that will shape a peaceful and inclusive future for The Gambia.