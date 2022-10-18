Gov’t confirms November 11 deportations

By Alagie Manneh

The Gambia government has confirmed as true, reports that it intends to accept the repatriation of a total of 25 Gambians from Germany and other EU countries in November.

On Sunday, Germany-based Gambian refugee activist, Yahya Sonko informed The Standard regarding the planned deportation.

Yesterday, the director of Diaspora and Migration Affairs at the foreign affairs ministry, Musa Camara, confirmed the planned deportation, saying every country including The Gambia reserves the prerogative to deport particular migrants.

“The planned deportation is true,” he told The Standard.

Mr Camara explained that the expected deportees are those Gambian migrants who have exhausted all legal channels to be allowed to remain in the West European country.

“We as a government have a responsibility to accept them. Yes. That is all I can tell you about this case,” he justified.